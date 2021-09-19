IPL 2021: CSK win toss, opt to bat against MI as Rohit and Hardik miss out

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai Indians were dealt twin blows going into the game as skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out. Kieron Pollard came out to the toss for Mumbai as the stand-in skipper.

Speaking at the toss, Dhoni said: "We will bat first, looks like a good wicket. Setting a target will be a better option. It's the same for everyone. I can't say if it's a good break or not. This season, few players might say they enjoy the break. We'll try to do the basics right and focus on the process. Sam is not available. Faf, Moeen, Bravo and Josh are playing this game." Pollard said: "We weren't so sure, so happy that I lost the toss. Rohit is okay he'll be fine sooner rather than later, I'm just the captain for today. We started a couple of months back. Rohit misses out, Hardik is not playing as well. Anmolpreet makes his debut, that's about it, all others are regular players."

The clash between arch-rivals Chennai and Mumbai marks the resumption of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. Both sides currently find themselves in the Playoff positions. However, a win for Pollard's men would put them four points ahead of the chasing pack. Playing XI: Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, and J Hazlewood.

Mumbai Indians XI: Q de Kock, I Kishan, A Singh, S Yadav, S Tiwary, K Pandya, K Pollard, A Milne, R Chahar, J Bumrah, and T Boult. (ANI)

