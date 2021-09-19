Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympians felicitated by Venkaiah Naidu

I feel honored while honoring the athletes, he added.The Indian para-athletes returned from Tokyo on the back of a sensational campaign that saw them win an unparalleled 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.This was the countrys best-ever Paralympics campaign as it finished 24th in the overall tally.The Harayana government also distributed a reward of Rs. 50 Lakh and Rs 15 Lakh to the players who performed extremely well at the Paralympics.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said, Our Paralympic players are a source of inspiration for the entire society.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:33 IST
Tokyo Paralympians felicitated by Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday felicitated the history-making Paralympians with the Haryana government handing out cash rewards for the medallists at The NorthCap University here.

Cash rewards of Rs. 6 crore to the gold-winning athletes, Rs. 4 crore to silver, and Rs. 2.5 crores to the bronze medal winners were distributed along with government jobs.

''It's my immense pleasure that I received a chance to felicitate the winners of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The athletes have created a history and made all of us proud,'' Naidu said.

''The entire nation complements and salutes them for their enormous contribution in the field of sports. I feel honored while honoring the athletes,” he added.

The Indian para-athletes returned from Tokyo on the back of a sensational campaign that saw them win an unparalleled 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

This was the country's best-ever Paralympics campaign as it finished 24th in the overall tally.

The Harayana government also distributed a reward of Rs. 50 Lakh and Rs 15 Lakh to the players who performed extremely well at the Paralympics.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said, “Our Paralympic players are a source of inspiration for the entire society. Leaving the weakness of their bodies behind they have reached the top of their game and won a medal for our country.'' ''For the next Olympics, we have set a target of 100 participants from Haryana and winning 50 medals. The goal is to bring maximum medals for the country without worrying about the budget,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021