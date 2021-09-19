Golf-Swede Broberg hangs on to win KLM Open

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg held on for a three-shot victory at the KLM Open on Sunday after shooting a level-par 72 in the final round at the Bernardus Golf Course in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Broberg's victory had looked like a formality after he began the day eight shots clear of the field but the 35-year-old struggled for rhythm, making bogeys on the third, 12th and the 14th holes to finish 23-under for the tournament. Matthias Schmid, who shot five birdies on the front nine, looked set to catch Broberg but a double bogey on the par-three 13th cost the German dear as he ended with a six-under 66 to finish second.

"Happy right now but the game wasn't there today. I struggled all day but I'm happy to pull it off," said the Swede after winning his second title on the European tour, six years after his first. Spain's Alejandro Canizares, who made eight birdies on the final day but was undone by a double bogey on the 18th, was third at 18-under.

Schmid said: "It's been quite a journey the last four days... I struck it beautifully and gave it a run and see where I'm at. In the end, I fell just a couple of shots short." Broberg looked in danger of blowing his lead on the 12th when his third shot found the bushes, forcing him to take a penalty drop. He somehow managed to find the rough with his fifth shot, before chipping in for a miraculous bogey save.

"...I hit a bad three-wood on the 14th in the water, but I did a great up-and-down on the 15th and then was able to make birdie on the 17th. So I'm happy with that... this win means a lot. It's been six years of hell," added an emotional Broberg.

