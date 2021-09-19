Left Menu

Soccer-Sevilla draw at Sociedad after more good fortune with penalties

Sevilla conceded a fourth spot kick in two games following a handball by defender Diego Carlos but goalkeeper Bono managed to thwart Sociedad's usually reliable penalty taker Mikel Oyarzabal, saving the strike with his legs in the 27th minute. Sevilla gave up three penalties in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League but only conceded one, Karim Adeyemi missing the target and Luka Sucic hitting the post with his second after scoring his first.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:28 IST
Soccer-Sevilla draw at Sociedad after more good fortune with penalties

Sevilla earned a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday after enjoying yet more good fortune facing penalties. Sevilla conceded a fourth spot kick in two games following a handball by defender Diego Carlos but goalkeeper Bono managed to thwart Sociedad's usually reliable penalty taker Mikel Oyarzabal, saving the strike with his legs in the 27th minute.

Sevilla gave up three penalties in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to RB Salzburg in the Champions League but only conceded one, Karim Adeyemi missing the target and Luka Sucic hitting the post with his second after scoring his first. Bono produced more heroics in the first half to keep out strikes from Alexander Isak and Adnan Januzaj while his opposite number Alex Remiro was called into action late in the second half to thwart Sevilla forward Rafa Mir. Sociedad are in fourth spot with 10 points from five games, while sixth-placed Sevilla have eight points from four.

