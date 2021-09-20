Left Menu

Soccer-Rebic earns Milan late draw at winless Juve

The result moved Milan back above AS Roma into second place on 10 points from four games, while Juve, the most successful ever Serie A team, are languishing in 18th with two points.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 20-09-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 02:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan forward Ante Rebic's late header earned a 1-1 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Sunday, leaving Massimiliano Allegri's side still searching for a first league win of the season. Juve's Alvaro Morata scored for the third successive match in all competitions after just four minutes to give the hosts a dream start, with the Spaniard racing clear before finishing.

They remained firmly on top in the first half against injury-hit Milan, who were missing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic among others, with Paulo Dybala going close to a second goal from distance. Further Juve chances came and went and their wastefulness in the final third cost them all three points as Croatian Rebic climbed highest to equalise from a corner in the 76th minute.

Substitute Pierre Kalulu thought he had won it for Milan late on, only to be denied by a stunning save by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The result moved Milan back above AS Roma into second place on 10 points from four games, while Juve, the most successful ever Serie A team, are languishing in 18th with two points.

