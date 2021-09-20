Soccer-Rebic earns Milan late draw at winless Juve
The result moved Milan back above AS Roma into second place on 10 points from four games, while Juve, the most successful ever Serie A team, are languishing in 18th with two points.
- Country:
- Italy
AC Milan forward Ante Rebic's late header earned a 1-1 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Sunday, leaving Massimiliano Allegri's side still searching for a first league win of the season. Juve's Alvaro Morata scored for the third successive match in all competitions after just four minutes to give the hosts a dream start, with the Spaniard racing clear before finishing.
They remained firmly on top in the first half against injury-hit Milan, who were missing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic among others, with Paulo Dybala going close to a second goal from distance. Further Juve chances came and went and their wastefulness in the final third cost them all three points as Croatian Rebic climbed highest to equalise from a corner in the 76th minute.
Substitute Pierre Kalulu thought he had won it for Milan late on, only to be denied by a stunning save by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The result moved Milan back above AS Roma into second place on 10 points from four games, while Juve, the most successful ever Serie A team, are languishing in 18th with two points.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others; Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries and more
NZ hits back in T20 series with 52-run win over Bangladesh
Entertainment News Roundup: Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others; Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries; Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87 and more
Eng vs Ind: Cricket at its best, nothing can beat well-fought series, says Ganguly