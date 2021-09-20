Soccer-Australian Gillett to be Premier League's first overseas ref

Australian Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League match when he takes charge of Watford's home game against Newcastle United on Saturday, the League said.

Gillett, a five-times A-League referee of the year who also has experience as a FIFA international official, was promoted in June to the top Select Group allowed to referee in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old, who moved to England in 2019 as a post-doctoral researcher at Liverpool's John Moore's University, has carried out VAR duties in the top flight already this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)