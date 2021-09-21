Left Menu

Athletics-Bristol 10K runner disqualified after accidentally winning half-marathon

The two courses diverged at one point and Ahmed, who entered the 10K as an elite runner, went the wrong way to finish the half-marathon with a time of 1:03:08 -- nearly five minutes ahead of the competition. "Rules are rules and in this case they say we have to disqualify Omar," Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 01:14 IST
Athletics-Bristol 10K runner disqualified after accidentally winning half-marathon

When Omar Ahmed made a wrong turn in the 10K event of the Great Bristol Run, little did he know that he would run an extra 12km to win the half marathon and then get disqualified. The two courses diverged at one point and Ahmed, who entered the 10K as an elite runner, went the wrong way to finish the half-marathon with a time of 1:03:08 -- nearly five minutes ahead of the competition.

"Rules are rules and in this case they say we have to disqualify Omar," Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company, was quoted as saying by the BBC. "We salute his performance and he has been invited to take part in next week's Great Manchester Run as an elite athlete. Of course, we also look forward to welcoming him back to Bristol for 2022's Great Bristol Run."

As a result, Chris Thompson who finished with a time of 1:07:53 was adjudged the winner of Sunday's race. The 10K and half marathon are usually held in different months. Both races were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021