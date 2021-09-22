Soccer-Inter go top with comeback win at Fiorentina

Inter Milan moved provisionally top of Serie A as goals by Edin Dzeko and Ivan Perisic helped the Italian champions secure a 3-1 comeback victory at Fiorentina on Tuesday. Bosnia striker Dzeko found the net 10 minutes into the second half, three minutes after Matteo Darmian had levelled for the visitors to cancel out Riccardo Sottil's first-half opener for Fiore and Perisic wrapped it up with a late strike.

The result put Inter on 13 points from five games, one ahead of second-placed Napoli, who will be looking to maintain their perfect record when they travel to Sampdoria on Wednesday. Fiorentina, who had Nicolas Gonzalez sent off with 12 minutes left, are sixth on nine points after their second defeat of the season.

Atalanta jumped to fourth on 10 points after goals by Robin Gosens and Davide Zappacosta earned them a 2-1 home win against mid-table Sassuolo. Bologna are down to seventh with eight points after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Genoa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)