Left Menu

Soccer-Barca coach Koeman calls for patience in unusual news conference

The Dutch coach's position has become more precarious in the last week following a 3-0 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Monday's surprise 1-1 draw at home to Granada in LaLiga. Speaking ahead of Barca's LaLiga game away to Cadiz on Thursday, he said the club trusted him to lead the team through a period of transition and the focus would be on young players.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:00 IST
Soccer-Barca coach Koeman calls for patience in unusual news conference
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman took no questions in a brief news conference on Wednesday and instead read a statement saying the under-performing club were in a period of transition and the process required patience. The Dutch coach's position has become more precarious in the last week following a 3-0 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Monday's surprise 1-1 draw at home to Granada in LaLiga.

Speaking ahead of Barca's LaLiga game away to Cadiz on Thursday, he said the club trusted him to lead the team through a period of transition and the focus would be on young players. "The club is with me in this period of reconstruction. We have to reconstruct the team as a squad without making big investments and this takes time," Koeman told a virtual news conference, reading from a statement.

"The young talents we have can become world stars in a couple of years. The young players will have opportunities, just as Xavi and (Andres) Iniesta had in their day, but we ask for patience. "Finishing high in the table would be a success on its own and in the Champions League we cannot expect miracles. The defeat against Bayern should be taken with perspective. The team should be supported, with words and with actions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021