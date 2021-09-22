Left Menu

Abhinav Bindra presents Neeraj Chopra with a puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra has presented Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra with a puppy named 'Tokyo'.

22-09-2021
Image Credit: ANI
Abhinav Bindra has presented Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra with a puppy named 'Tokyo'. The 5-time Olympian and Beijing 2008 gold medalist Abhinav also hoped that the new puppy will motivate Neeraj to get him a sibling named 'Paris' in the 2024 Olympics.

"Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @Neeraj_chopra1! I hope that "Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 !" Abhinav Bindra tweeted on Wednesday. Last week, banking on his booming popularity, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra showcased his new avatar on-screen through his acting skills. Featuring in an advertisement, the 23-year-old javelin thrower can be seen depicting how people are now behaving in front of him after his success in Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Neeraj's success on the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has turned the track and field star into a household name across the country. Securing the first-ever Olympic Gold medal for India in a track and field event, javelin thrower Neerajs's sensational on-field performance has translated seamlessly into a digital phenomenon, making the 23-year-old athlete hugely popular on social media. Since the day on which Neeraj won the Olympic Gold, his stock has skyrocketed on social and digital media. According to a report by research consultancy firm YouGov SPORT, Neeraj Chopra recorded over 2.9 million mentions from over 1.4 million authors, making him the 'most mentioned' athlete globally on Instagram during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

