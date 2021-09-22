Left Menu

Young goalkeeper Manas Dubey joins TRAU FC on loan

Updated: 22-09-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:26 IST
Young Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Manas Dubey has joined I-League side TRAU FC on a season-long loan deal, the club said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has been with Hyderabad FC since 2019 as a part of the reserve side before joining the first-team squad for the club under Manolo Marquez, during the 2020-21 Indian Super League campaign.

The 6''5' goalkeeper, who trained under HFC Goalkeeping Coach Marc Gamon last season, will look to continue his progress with the Manipur-based club, which finished third in the 2020-21 I-League season.

