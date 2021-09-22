Soccer-Italy's oldest soccer club Genoa set to be bought by U.S. 777Partners - sources

Italian businessman Enrico Preziosi has agreed to sell Seria A club Genoa, Italy's oldest soccer club, to U.S. investment firm 777Partners, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday. One of the sources added that the deal could be announced as early as Thursday.

Preziosi, head of Italian toy manufacturer Giochi Preziosi, took over in 2003 when the club was in Serie B. It was promoted four years later and has stayed in Italy's top Serie A league ever since. However, the entrepreneur has been trying to sell the club for several years amid poor results which have sparked protests by the fans.

