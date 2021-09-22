ATK Mohun Bagan ousted from AFC Cup after 0-6 drubbing at hands of FC Nasaf

ISL heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup campaign ended in a nightmare after middle-rung Uzbekistan outfit FC Nasaf hammered the green and maroon brigade 6-0 in the inter-zonal play-off semi-final here on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan conceded five goals in the first half which included an own goal from defender Pritam Kotal (4' OG) followed by a hat-trick by Khusayin Norchaev (18', 21', 31'). Oybek Bozorov (45+1') scored at the stroke of breather while subsitute Donier Narzullaev (71st) added to Bagan's miseries.

Nasaf will next face Hong Kong's Lee Man in the Inter-zonal play-off finals ahead of the AFC Cup final.

It was embarrassing for Mohun Bagan as Nasaf, are currently placed fifth in the Uzbekistan Super League.

Antonio Habas coached side which didn't have much match practice will start their Indian Super League (ISL) season 8 against Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 19.

The 0-6 defeat equals Bagan's worst in the AFC Cup which came against Al Kuwait back in 2009. The Kuwaiti side went on to become champions. Nasaf jave been champions of the second tier continental inter-club competition when they defeated Dempo with an aggregate scoreline of 13-0 in 2011 and that was the last time they participated in the competition.

