Soccer-Yilmaz inspires Lille to win over Reims

Burak Yilmaz was in a class of his own as French champions Lille claimed their second victory of the Ligue 1 season with a 2-1 home win over Stade de Reims on Wednesday. The Turkey striker was a constant threat and set up Jonathan David and Benjamin Andre for the first-half goals which lifted the northerners up to 13th on eight points from seven matches.

Reims, who once again played nicely but lacked sharpness in front of goal, are 14th on seven points after reducing the arrears through Alexis Flips. Yilmaz delivered a perfect cross for David at the far post and the Canadian put the hosts in front with a header.

Lille were then on the back foot but made the most of their chances and Andre made it 2-0 two minutes before the break as he headed home from Yilmaz's corner. Reims, however, found a lifeline in the 74th minute when Flips converted a penalty after Marshall Munetsi was fouled in the area by Sven Botman.

AS Monaco also snatched their second win of the season when a goal by Kevin Volland and a brace by Wissam Ben Yedder earned them a 3-1 home win over second-bottom St Etienne with the principality side moving up to 12th on eight points. Elsewhere, Stade Rennais hammered promoted Clermont 6-0.

Leaders Paris St Germain take on bottom club Metz later on Wednesday without Lionel Messi, who was ruled out of the game because of bone bruising. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

