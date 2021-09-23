Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Pele sings for Santos as recovery continues

Pele delighted fans of his former club Santos on Wednesday after his daughter posted a video of him singing the club’s anthem as the three-time World Cup winner continues his recovery from colon surgery. The former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player has been in hospital since the start of September and the 80-year-old has improved enough to post videos of him doing exercises and using a stationary bicycle.

Soccer-UEFA urges FIFA to stop pushing World Cup plan

European football's governing body UEFA has urged FIFA to stop pushing its plan for a two-year World Cup and instead to engage in "genuine consultation" over reform of the international match calendar. FIFA is conducting a feasibility study into holding the World Cup on a biennial basis, a change from the current four- yearly cycle, but has made no secret of its desire to switch to such a format.

Swimming-Ledecky to serve as volunteer swim coach at University of Florida

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky has decided to serve as a volunteer swim coach at the University of Florida where she will also train for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the school said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old American will train with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, who was an assistant for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics where she won gold medals in both the 800 metres and 1,500 metres freestyle.

MLB roundup: Giants slip by Padres to keep NL West lead

LaMonte Wade Jr. dumped a tiebreaking single into left-center field with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night, delivering the visiting San Francisco Giants a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. The win kept the Giants a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Golf-'Say cheese', Europeans court Packers fans at Ryder Cup

If you want to get on the right side of Wisconsin locals you can do two things -- dress like you are a Green Bay Packers supporter and wear a giant slice of foam cheese on your head. The European Ryder Cup team did both on Wednesday as they launched a charm offensive at Whistling Straits before facing the hostile U.S. home crowd when play begins on Friday in the biennial event.

Can you 'own' a goal? Collectible NFTs rolling into elite soccer

It might have seemed a long shot a year ago when a company built a digital platform for basketball fans to buy and trade video highlights of NBA games that they could probably watch for free online. It was more bewildering when some clips changed hands for tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of dollars.

Golf-Fast start could be key to Europe win, says Jacklin

A fast start could be the key to another Europe Ryder Cup victory, says Tony Jacklin, the four-times team captain, noting that Padraig Harrington's men could take a lesson from the women who shot out of the blocks on the way to winning the Solheim Cup. With the biennial event back on American soil for the first time in five years and COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, the usual army of European fans will be absent from Whistling Straits leaving Harrington's men to face a super-charged atmosphere over the three-day competition.

Tennis-Osaka confirms withdrawal from Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka, who said at the U.S. Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, has officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The four-time Grand Slam champion fell in the third round of the year's final major and afterwards told reporters she needed the break to concentrate on her mental health.

Golf-Cantlay uses gin analogy to explain Europe's Ryder Cup dominance

Patrick Cantlay has earned a reputation as being a deep thinker and the American flexed those credentials on Wednesday when he used the card game gin, roulette and mathematics in his bid to explain why Europe dominates the Ryder Cup. The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year was not the only member of the American team asked to explain why Europe has won nine of the last 12 editions of the biennial event but easily delivered the most broad and thorough answer.

Golf-Ryder Cup practice feels like a beach day in Ireland

As chill winds whipped across Whistling Straits on Wednesday morning European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington smiled and described it as a beach day -- in Ireland. Irishman Shane Lowry had much the same view; "It feels very much like a summer's day in Ireland," offered the 2019 British Open winner with a television weatherman's deadpan delivery.

