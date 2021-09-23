Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the sixth round of Premier League fixtures from Sept. 25-27 (times GMT): Saturday, Sept. 25

Chelsea v Manchester City (1130) * Chelsea have won their previous three matches with City in all competitions.

* City beat Chelsea 3-1 in their last league meeting at Stamford Bridge. * Both teams have conceded only one goal in five league games.

Manchester United v Aston Villa (1130) * United have won 37 of their 52 Premier League games against Villa, drawing 12.

* Villa have lost both league matches away from home this season. * United's Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to score for the third straight league game.

Everton v Norwich City (1400) * Everton have lost one of their last seven home league games against Norwich (W4 D2).

* Norwich manager Daniel Farke has lost his last 15 Premier League games. * Norwich beat Everton 2-0 when the teams last met at Goodison Park in 2019.

Leeds United v West Ham United (1400) * West Ham have beaten Leeds four times in 22 Premier League meetings.

* Leeds are seeking a first win this season (D3 L2). They last went without victory in six top-flight games in 1935-36. * Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma have scored seven of West Ham's 11 league goals.

Leicester City v Burnley (1400) * Leicester are unbeaten in their last 10 home league matches against Burnley, winning six.

* Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in his last six league games. * Burnley have won three out of 12 Premier League meetings with Leicester.

Watford v Newcastle United (1400) * Watford are looking for their sixth Premier League win over Newcastle in their 13th meeting.

* Watford beat Newcastle 2-1 in their last home league game. * Newcastle have faced 93 shots this season, more than any other team.

Brentford v Liverpool (1630) * Promoted Brentford and Liverpool meet in the league for the first time since 1947, a game that ended 1-1.

* Liverpool have scored 12 goals and conceded one in their last three games against Brentford in all competitions. * Liverpool's Mo Salah is on 99 league goals.

Sunday, Sept. 26 Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1300)

* Winless Southampton are looking to snap a run of four straight league draws. * Wolves have lost seven of their last eight league games.

* Wolves have missed more big chances than any team this season (12). Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1530)

* Arsenal are looking to win consecutive league games against Tottenham for the first time since 2013-14. * Tottenham have conceded six goals in their last two league games.

* Tottenham's Harry Kane has 11 goals in competitive games against Arsenal. Monday, Sept. 27

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (1900) * Palace have not lost to Brighton in their last four league meetings.

* Brighton can win three straight league games for the first time since 2018. * Palace's Wilfried Zaha has scored seven goals against Brighton in all competitions. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

