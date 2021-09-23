SC East Bengal snap up Croatia forward Perošević

SC East Bengal on Thursday added teeth to their attack by acquiring the services of Croatia forward Antonio Perošević on a one-year deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Perošević joins SC East Bengal from Hungarian top division club Újpest FC, starting 13 games for them last season. The 29-year-old, who can also play on the wing, becomes Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz's sixth and final foreign signing for the season. Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervišević, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian center-back Franjo Price, Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu and Dutch utility player Darren Sidoel are the other five overseas recruits.

''India is an amazing country and I have heard a lot about how passionate people are about football here. Especially, SC East Bengal and its fan base are much talked about. I have read up on them and I can't wait to pull on the red and gold shirt,'' said Perošević after putting pen-to-paper for SC East Bengal.

Perošević has represented the Croatian senior national team in 2017, being capped twice.

''I will look to help the team in whatever way I can and maintain the team spirit. I know the history attached to this club and I will do my best to uphold its legacy,'' he added. Perošević started playing for the youth team of his hometown club Osijek in 2010.

He made his senior team debut as a late substitute in a 2–0 win against Cibalia in the last round of the 2009–10 season. Perošević finished as Osijek's top league goalscorer with seven goals in the 2011–12 season.

Perošević moved abroad after a successful spell at Osijek, turning out for Hungarian club Puskás Akadémia in 2017 before moving to Al-Ittihad Kalba SC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on loan the following season.

''I have had a good conversation with the management and I am looking forward to the new adventure. I am looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and all my teammates. I have also heard about the big derby against ATK Mohun Bagan, and that kind of game further motivates a player,'' Perošević told the SC East Bengal website.

SCEB will face Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of the ISL on November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

