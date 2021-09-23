Left Menu

Top-seeded Karatsev loses opening match at Astana Open

Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-4, 6-4.Ruusuvuori, who reached his first tour semifinal last year at the Astana Open, will next face eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals.Karatsevs season has tailed off since his run at the Australian Open and winning a title in Dubai.

Top-seeded Karatsev loses opening match at Astana Open
Top-seeded Aslan Karatsev and third-seeded Dusan Lajovic both lost their opening matches at the Astana Open on Thursday.

Karasev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-4, 6-4.

Ruusuvuori, who reached his first tour semifinal last year at the Astana Open, will next face eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals.

Karatsev's season has tailed off since his run at the Australian Open and winning a title in Dubai. The Russian hasn't won more than two consecutive singles matches since reaching the final at the Serbia Open in April. He had a first-round bye at the Astana Open and entered the tournament in the second round.

Kwon will next face seventh-seeded Laslo Djere.

