IPL: Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to score over 1000 runs against one franchise

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the first-ever batter to register more than 1000 runs against one particular franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharma registered more than 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and he achieved the feat in the ongoing game between the two franchises at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

He brought up more than 1000 runs against KKR in the third over of Mumbai Indians' innings which was bowled by spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The right-handed batsman had missed MI's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, but he returned to action against KKR.

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in an IPL encounter. Mumbai Indians made one change as Rohit Sharma came back into the side.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said: "Feeling good. Looking forward to the game. Just one change - Anmol misses out. Not a lot to be honest. Certain basics of cricket that was missed, we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute." Mumbai Indians had lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while KKR had registered a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.

Rohit-led Mumbai is at the fourth spot in the points table while KKR sits in the sixth position. (ANI)

