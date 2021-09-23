Left Menu

IPL: Sherfane Rutherford's father passes away, all-rounder leaves SRH bio-bubble

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble as his father away passed away and he has decided to spend time with his family back home.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:21 IST
SRH all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford (Photo/ SRH Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder has left the Indian Premier League (IPL) bio-bubble as his father away passed away and he has decided to spend time with his family back home. "The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," tweeted the official handle of SunRisers Hyderabad.

Rutherford was roped in by SRH as a replacement for England opening batsman Jonny Bairstow, who decided to pull out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played unbeaten knocks of 47 and 35 runs respectively as Delhi Capitals chased down the target of 135 with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare. With this defeat, SunRisers continues to remain at the bottom spot in the points table.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took five wickets among themselves as SunRisers was restricted to 134/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Kane Williamson's side, Abdul Samad top-scored with a knock of 28 runs. SunRisers Hyderabad will next lock horns against Punjab Kings on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

