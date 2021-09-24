Left Menu

Soccer-Abraham strikes to earn Roma narrow win over Udinese

Tammy Abraham’s first-half strike earned AS Roma a 1-0 win over Udinese on Thursday to send them fourth in Serie A, but Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off and will now miss the capital derby against Lazio. England international Abraham steered in a close-range finish after 36 minutes following a fabulous assist from 19-year-old Riccardo Calafiori, who ran half the length of the pitch before beating his marker and sending in a fine cross.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 02:20 IST
Soccer-Abraham strikes to earn Roma narrow win over Udinese

Tammy Abraham’s first-half strike earned AS Roma a 1-0 win over Udinese on Thursday to send them fourth in Serie A, but Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off and will now miss the capital derby against Lazio.

England international Abraham steered in a close-range finish after 36 minutes following a fabulous assist from 19-year-old Riccardo Calafiori, who ran half the length of the pitch before beating his marker and sending in a fine cross. Jose Mourinho’s side climbed to fourth place on 12 points, three behind leaders Napoli. Udinese are 10th with seven points.

Roma needed to deliver a result after suffering their first defeat under Mourinho against Hellas Verona at the weekend, and they began with intent as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nicolo Zaniolo both hit the post. Abraham gave the hosts a deserved lead before halftime, his third goal in all competitions since joining from Chelsea in August.

But Udinese mustered a spirited response in the second half as Destiny Udogie fired wide from a promising position and Gerard Deulofeu drew a smart save from Rui Patricio. The hosts suffered a damaging blow in the dying minutes when captain Pellegrini was shown a second yellow card for a high elbow, meaning he will be suspended for the Rome derby on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021