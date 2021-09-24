Left Menu

George Garton reunites with Jason Gillespie at Adelaide Strikers

English left-arm quick George Garton has signed with Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming BBL season, joining forces with former Sussex coach Jason Gillespie.

George Garton reunites with Jason Gillespie at Adelaide Strikers
English left-arm quick George Garton has signed with Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming BBL season, joining forces with former Sussex coach Jason Gillespie. He was among the leading wicket-takers in the Hundred claiming 10 wickets in nine games. He subsequently joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second half of the IPL as a replacement player for Kane Richardson.

Garton, who has already played with Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Rashid Khan at Sussex said, "I'm really excited to be a part of the Adelaide Strikers, a club with such a successful history in the Big Bash," as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "George has been on England's radar for a while now," Gillespie said. "He bowls left-arm fast. He can swing the new ball, which is great. He is an aggressive left-hand batter who can clear the rope and he would be one of the best fielders in the world at the moment. He is top drawer.

"We identified that in the middle-order, to have a batting and bowling option is something that will be extremely useful to us. We are comfortable that we have a lot of great top-order options, but this is an area that we can strengthen within our squad." (ANI)

