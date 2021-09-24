Left Menu

Bencic, Martincova, Rybakina, Teichmann, Sakkari advance

PTI | Ostrava | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:11 IST
Bencic, Martincova, Rybakina, Teichmann, Sakkari advance
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Third-seeded Belinda Bencic cruised past Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open.

The Swiss will next Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova upset fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) to also make the quarterfinals at the indoor hardcourt tournament.

Pavlyuchenkova, who reached the final at the French Open this year, was 5-1 down in the second set but saved two match points before fighting back to force another tiebreaker. The Czech wasted another match point at 6-5 but clinched her third victory over a top-20 player when Pavlyuchenkova's forehand sailed long.

Martincova will face fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who eliminated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 6-2.

Also, seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to reach her sixth quarterfinal of the year and set up a match against top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland.

In the last second-round match, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland knocked out American Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to set up a meeting with second-seeded Petra Kvitova Czech Republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021