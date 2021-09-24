Women's ODI: Mandhana's 86 steers India to 274/7 against Australia

Opener Smriti Mandhana hit a patient 86 to guide India to a competitive 274 for 7 against Australia in the second women's ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Mandhana hit 11 boundaries to register her 19th half-century after the visitors were sent in to bat. She shared two crucial partnerships -- 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44) and 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22) -- to help India set up a good total.

It is the highest total scored against Australia since their 25-match winning streak started in 2018.

India was off to a flying start with Mandhana and Shafali (22) racing to 68/0 in the first 10 overs, their best in the 10 ODIs they have played this year. But the threatening opening stand was soon broken by spinner Sophie Molineux in the 12th over as she dismissed the latter.

A mix-up then led to skipper Mithali Raj's (8) run out followed by Yastika Bhatia's (3) departure as the hosts made a strong comeback.

Mandhana and Ghosh then steadied the ship, keeping the scoreboard ticking but the opener sliced it straight to point which marked the end of her innings.

Pooja Vastrakar (29) and Jhulan Goswami (28 not out) added 53 runs to help India breach the 250-run mark.

Tahlia McGrath (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with Molineux (2/28) picking two wickets. India bowlers, who were pedestrian in the series opener, will need to do a much better job to stop Australia. Brief Scores: India 274 for 7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 86, Richa Ghosh 44; Tahlia McGrath (3/45), Sophie Molineux (2/28), Darcie Brown (1/63)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)