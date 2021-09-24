Left Menu

Motor racing-Bottas leads Hamilton as Mercedes dominate Russian GP practice

Valtteri Bottas led team mate Lewis Hamilton at the top of the timesheets as Mercedes dominated the opening day of Formula One practice for the Russian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen set to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid. Bottas, who led Hamilton in both of Friday's sessions, ended the day with a fastest time of one minute 33.593 seconds, with the Briton just 0.044 seconds behind his team mate.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:28 IST
Motor racing-Bottas leads Hamilton as Mercedes dominate Russian GP practice

Valtteri Bottas led team mate Lewis Hamilton at the top of the timesheets as Mercedes dominated the opening day of Formula One practice for the Russian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen set to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

Bottas, who led Hamilton in both of Friday's sessions, ended the day with a fastest time of one minute 33.593 seconds, with the Briton just 0.044 seconds behind his team mate. Hamilton's hopes of finally clinching a landmark 100th win and possibly retaking the championship lead received a boost, with Red Bull opting to fit title rival and championship leader Verstappen's car with a fresh engine that triggered penalties.

The Dutchman, who leads Hamilton by five points in the overall standings and was already carrying a three-place grid penalty for a crash that took both drivers out of the last race in Monza, was third and sixth quickest, respectively, in Friday's two sessions. Bottas, a Sochi specialist who took his maiden Formula One victory at the track in 2017, is targeting his first win of the season.

But the 32-year-old, who is joining Alfa Romeo next season and has not won since last year's race in Russia, said he would be prepared to "take one for the team" and let Hamilton win if the situation arose. Mercedes, 18 points clear of Red Bull in the constructors' championship, have won all seven races held in Sochi since the 2014 Winter Olympic venue first hosted a grand prix that year.

Pierre Gasly ended Friday's running third quickest for AlphaTauri, but the Frenchman lost his front wing after clattering over the kerbs in the closing seconds of the session. Lando Norris, who completed a one-two for McLaren behind race winner Daniel Ricciardo at the last race in Italy, was fourth quickest ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Carlos Sainz was seventh for Ferrari ahead of Fernando Alonso in his Alpine and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel. Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari, who like Verstappen will start from the back after a power unit change, rounded out the top 10.

Antonio Giovinazzi crashed his Alfa Romeo heavily at the Turn 9 complex, forcing a nine-minute halt to the session. Hamilton also ran into one of his pitcrew after overshooting his marks while stopping.

Kimi Raikkonen returned for Alfa Romeo after missing the last two races having tested positive for COVID-19. He ended Friday's running 12th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021