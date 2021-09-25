Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is performing to the best of his abilities and could continue playing at the top level even at the age of 40, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 09:13 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is performing to the best of his abilities and could continue playing at the top level even at the age of 40, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. The Portugal forward has scored four goals for United since returning https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-united-agree-deal-re-sign-ronaldo-juventus-2021-08-27 to the Premier League club from Serie A's Juventus in August after 12 years away.

Solskjaer praised the physical fitness of the 36-year-old Ronaldo, who last week reclaimed the top spot among the world's highest-paid https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ronaldo-leapfrogs-messi-forbes-list-top-earning-players-2021-09-23 soccer players from Lionel Messi. "I wouldn't be surprised if he was still playing at 40," Solskjaer said before Saturday's league game at home to Aston Villa. "The way he looks after himself, that's the key, that's the key to it all and, of course, some genes.

"He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is." The Norwegian manager said Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d'Or awards for the best player in world football, is "hungry as ever" for laurels.

"His mentality is still absolutely spot on and that's just desire from inside of him," Solskjaer said. "He's going to keep going until his legs or even his head say, 'No that's it, I've given everything now.'" United are third in the Premier League table with four wins and a draw but level on points with leaders Chelsea and Liverpool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021