Left Menu

IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis and I compliment each other really well, says Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that he and Faf du Plessis compliment each other really well and they know how to work well as a batting partnership.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 25-09-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 10:56 IST
IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis and I compliment each other really well, says Gaikwad
CSK opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that he and Faf du Plessis compliment each other really well and they know how to work well as a batting partnership. Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu played knocks of 38 and 32 respectively as CSK chased down the target of 157 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with six wickets in hand. With this win, MS Dhoni-led outfit went to the top of the table. Faf also got among the runs as he scored 31.

"I was very happy when we won the last match, happy with this one as well. The opening partnership is always important, the new ball was coming onto the bat, we just had to play good cricketing shots," Gaikwad told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game. "We complement each other well (on his partnership with Faf du Plessis), we know when to attack and which bowler to go after, that's what is working well for us. Just try and be consistent, just contribute for the team, whatever you can do for the team, that's important," he added.

Earlier, Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored 70 and 53 to help RCB post 156/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Both openers shared a stand of 111 runs for the first wicket, but Dwayne Bravo's spell of 3-24 helped CSK restrict RCB under the 160-run mark. CSK will next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021