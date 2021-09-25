IPL 2021: RR win toss, opt to bowl first against DC

Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss in their Indian Premier League encounter against Delhi Capitals and decided to bowl first in the first double header in the second half of IPL 14 on Saturday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:20 IST
DC play RR in Abu Dhabi. (Photo/ IPL twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss in their Indian Premier League encounter against Delhi Capitals and decided to bowl first in the first double header in the second half of IPL 14 on Saturday. Speaking at the toss, Samson said: "We will bowl first. It's a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have all settled down and moved on to this game, it was a complete team effort by everyone. Evin Lewis and Chris Morris miss out; Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller are in. They have a balanced side, we are looking forward to an exciting game."

Rishabh Pant said: "We were looking to bowl first as well, but it doesn't matter. There will be a bit on the wicket in the day game. One change for us, Lalit Yadav replaces Marcus Stoinis. It's good to be nearing a record, but we're not looking at individual performances, not thinking too much about qualifying." Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

