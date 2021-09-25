Left Menu

Murray-Nishikori clash headlines first San Diego Open draw

Former world number one Andy Murray, and former world number four Kei Nishikori will meet in a first-round blockbuster at the San Diego Open, it was revealed at the ATP 250's draw ceremony on Friday evening.

ANI | San Diego | Updated: 25-09-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:28 IST
Andy Murray (Twitter/US Open Tennis). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  United States

Former world number one Andy Murray, and former world number four Kei Nishikori will meet in a first-round blockbuster at the San Diego Open, it was revealed at the ATP 250's draw ceremony on Friday evening. It will be the 12th meeting between the duo who will be entering San Diego as wild cards, as per atptour.com.

Murray leads the head-to-head clash between the pair by 9-2. They have not played since the Roland Garros quarter-finals in 2017 when the Scot triumphed in four sets. The winner between Murray and Nishikori will face a stiff test in the second round against second seed Casper Ruud, who is competing this weekend for Team Europe in the Laver Cup.

Notably, this is the first-ever Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) men's tournament in San Diego and will feature a 28-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. A total of $600,000 in prize money is up for grabs. The tournament finals are slated for October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

