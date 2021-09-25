Left Menu

Motor racing-Russian F1 qualifying goes ahead after heavy rain

Final practice for the Russian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled due to heavy rain in Sochi on Saturday but conditions improved and qualifying started as scheduled. Race director Michael Masi had said earlier that the session at the Olympic Park could be postponed until Sunday morning if necessary.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 17:47 IST
The final practice for the Russian Formula One Grand Prix was canceled due to heavy rain in Sochi on Saturday but conditions improved and qualifying started as scheduled.

Race director Michael Masi had said earlier that the session at the Olympic Park could be postponed until Sunday morning if necessary. Qualifying started on time on a wet track, with cars kicking up spray but the rain easing off and bright patches overhead.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen is set to start from the back regardless, due to an engine change. Mercedes' title rival Lewis Hamilton will be looking to overturn the Dutch youngster's five-point advantage with what would be a record-extending 100th career win.

Mercedes have won every Russian Grand Prix in Sochi since the first in 2014 and Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, last year's race winner, has said he will obey team orders if necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

