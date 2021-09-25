Left Menu

Russian Grand Prix 3rd practice canceled amid heavy rain

The last race to have qualifying on a Sunday was the Japanese Grand Prix in 2019 after a typhoon meant all events on Saturday were canceled.Valtteri Bottas was fastest and Lewis Hamilton second in both Friday practice sessions.

PTI | Sochi | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:26 IST
Russian Grand Prix 3rd practice canceled amid heavy rain
  • Country:
  • Russia

Heavy rain caused the third practice session for the Russian Grand Prix to be canceled Saturday and raised doubts over whether qualifying can be held as scheduled.

It rained overnight in Sochi and on Saturday morning, with some lightning. The track is laid out on a flat part of the Black Sea coast, making it harder for water to drain away. That causes areas of standing water on the track and low grip. Visibility was expected to be poor because of the dark skies and the spray thrown up by cars The stewards agreed to a request from race director Michael Masi to cancel the practice session on safety grounds.

Masi said that light levels would be crucial to deciding whether to hold qualifying Saturday afternoon.

“With weather conditions like this, obviously light diminishes far earlier (than sunset), so that will ultimately be our cut-off point,” Masi said. ''If qualifying isn't able to happen today, as we've seen a few times before in the past, then we will redo a program and hold qualifying on Sunday morning.” Sunday is also likely to have some rain. The last race to have qualifying on a Sunday was the Japanese Grand Prix in 2019 after a typhoon meant all events on Saturday were canceled.

Valtteri Bottas was fastest and Lewis Hamilton second in both Friday practice sessions. Those were dry. Max Verstappen leads the championship standings but will start from the back of the grid in the race Sunday because he changed his engine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021