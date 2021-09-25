IPL 2021: Target of 155 was chaseable, says RR captain Sanju Samson

Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson reckons that the team in pink had the batting to go after the target set by Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Sanju Samson (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson reckons that the team in pink had the batting to go after the target set by Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals by 33 runs. Skipper Sanju Samson played a lone hand of unbeaten 70, but it wasn't enough on the night as none of the other batsmen managed to hang in with the RR captain. In fact, only Mahipal Lomror managed to cross double figures (19) as the Rajasthan batsmen left a lot to be desired.

Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation said: "A target of 155 with the quality of batsmen we have, I thought it was chaseable. We had the batting to go after it. I think we will come back stronger in the next game." "The emotions are on the higher side, we'll think about it tomorrow morning. The pitch was not that slow. It was holding up, but if we had a few wickets in hand we could have got the over the line," he added.

This was also the first instance of Sanju Samson remaining unbeaten in a run chase and his side has ended up losing. DC in the end produced a very complete win to climb back to the top of the table. RR as of now is on sixth and have got to refocus for the remainder of the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

