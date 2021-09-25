Soccer-Maldini scores on full debut as AC Milan go top with Spezia win
The 19-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, two Milan greats, by scoring in Italy's top flight with a 48th-minute header, which sent the Rossoneri top of the table.
One of Italian football's most famous names returned to a Serie A scoresheet on Saturday when Daniel Maldini netted in a 2-1 win for AC Milan over Spezia on his first league start for the club. The 19-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, two Milan greats, by scoring in Italy's top flight with a 48th-minute header, which sent the Rossoneri top of the table.
Daniele Verde's heavily deflected strike drew the home side level at the Stadio Alberto Picco, but a late goal from substitute Brahim Diaz restored Milan's lead. Milan climbed to first place with 16 points ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures. Spezia is 17th with four points.
