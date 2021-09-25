Left Menu

Soccer-Wolfsburg suffer first league defeat of season at Hoffenheim

The Wolves looked to be on track for another win when Ridle Baku's sensational shot from 20 metres put them ahead in the 25th minute. Wolfsburg, who host Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, had enjoyed a strong start but gradually eased off, allowing Hoffenheim to level on the stroke of halftime when Andrej Kramaric was left unmarked at the far post to power in a header.

Reuters | Sinsheim | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:59 IST
Soccer-Wolfsburg suffer first league defeat of season at Hoffenheim
  • Country:
  • Germany

VfL Wolfsburg lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim on Saturday after taking the lead, suffering their first defeat of the season to drop three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. The Wolves looked to be on track for another win when Ridle Baku's sensational shot from 20 metres put them ahead in the 25th minute.

Wolfsburg, who host Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, had enjoyed a strong start but gradually eased off, allowing Hoffenheim to level on the stroke of halftime when Andrej Kramaric was left unmarked at the far post to power in a header. The hosts were again stronger in the second half and bagged a second goal when Pavel Kaderabek chased down a deep cross, then cut perfectly into the box for Christoph Baumgartner to drill in.

Kaderabek made sure of the three points nine minutes from time, scoring on the rebound after a free kick had bounced off the post. Fellow Champions League club RB Leipzig, who face Club Brugge next week, crushed Hertha Berlin 6-0, with two goals from Christopher Nkunku, their first win in four league games.

Champions Bayern are on 16 points following their 3-1 win at Greuther Fuerth on Friday, with Wolfsburg dropping to third on 13. Bayer Leverkusen moved into second on goal difference with a 1-0 win over Mainz 05. Borussia Dortmund, on 12, take on Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021