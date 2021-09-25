SRH restrict Punjab Kings to 125/7

West Indian Jason Holder's impressive spell of three wickets for 19 runs helped Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Punjab Kings to 125 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Punjab Kings batsmen struggled to get going on a slow wicket and failed to stitch any big partnership, the highest being the 30-run stand between Chris Gayle and Aiden Markram, who top-scored with a 32-ball 27, for the third wicket.

Captain KL Rahul had scored 49 in the previous match but got dismissed early this time as he fell to Holder's first ball for a run-a-ball 21 in the fifth over.

The other opener Mayank Agarwal (5), who had scored 67 against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, was out four balls later as he sliced a Holder delivery to Kane Williamson at mid off.

Punjab Kings were 29 for 2 after Power Play and could have been three wickets down the next over but David Warner dropped Markram off Khaleel Ahmed.

The Mohali-based side were 55 for 2 at halfway mark. Chris Gayle shunned playing his trademark big-hitting shots but got dimissed for 14 off 17 balls off the bowling of Rashid Khan.

Nicholas Pooran (8) followed his senior West Indian colleague to the dressing room the next over, while Markram's promising innings ended in the 15th over while looking for big shots to accelerate the innings.

Deepak Hooda (13) hit some lusty blows before substitute fielder J Suchith plucked the ball out of thin air in an outstanding fielding effort to dismiss the batsman. Punjab Kings took 14 runs from the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar to end their innings at 125 for 7. Harpreet Brar remained not out on 18 from as many balls.

