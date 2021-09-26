Left Menu

Soccer-Without Haaland, 10-man Dortmund slump to 1-0 loss at Gladbach

Dortmund, playing without injured captain Marco Reus and top striker Erling Haaland, suffered their second loss of the season, dropping to fourth place on 12 points, four off leaders Bayern Munich as Gladbach notched their second victory in six games. Zakaria struck in the 37th minute after charging in the box, getting a lucky deflection to keep possession and then slotting in for the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 00:07 IST
Soccer-Without Haaland, 10-man Dortmund slump to 1-0 loss at Gladbach
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach stunned 10-man Borussia Dortmund 1-0 with a goal from Denis Zakaria on Saturday to snap their opponents' three-game winning run in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, playing without injured captain Marco Reus and top striker Erling Haaland, suffered their second loss of the season, dropping to fourth place on 12 points, four off leaders Bayern Munich as Gladbach notched their second victory in six games.

Zakaria struck in the 37th minute after charging in the box, getting a lucky deflection to keep possession and then slotting in for the lead. Things got worse for Dortmund, who host Sporting in the Champions League next week, three minutes later when Mo Dahoud got his marching orders following a second booking, putting his team firmly on the backfoot.

The hosts had a string of good chances in the second half on a frustrating return to Gladbach for Dortmund coach Marco Rose, who had coached the Foals for two years but left this season to join the Ruhr valley club. Rose's team, without Haaland and Reus in attack, did not manage a single effort on goal over 90 minutes, dropping to fourth, one-off third-placed VfL Wolfsburg, who lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim, and Bayer Leverkusen. Gladbach moves up to 11th on seven points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021