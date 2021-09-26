Wanted to stand up as a senior: Jhulan Goswami

Veteran Indian women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami on Sunday said she was glad to have stood up for the side after the narrow loss in the second ODI against Australia by being a major contributor to the consolation win in the final match here.

For Goswami, it was like exorcising the ghosts of the accidental no-ball in the second match which India lost on Friday. It was also a poetic justice that India's second senior-most player hit the winning boundary in the final over after figures of 3/37 that earned her the Player of the Match award.

''We were just trying to stay there and finish the game. On Friday, it was difficult for bowlers, and today as the senior bowler I wanted to stand up and use the new ball well. I told Meghna that make sure that we stay till the last ball,'' Goswami said after the match in which India chased down the highest-ever 265 for the win while losing the series 1-2.

''I knew I could get breakthroughs. That was what I did. It's important to give your best in the field, take positives and that's what I want to do as a senior.

''Lots of soreness in my body having played back-to-back games, need time to recover, but we're looking forward to being a part of the first-ever pink-ball Test. I have no experience of playing with pink ball and I would like to know what it does under lights before I quit the game,'' she added.

Goswami said that she had no idea of the Indian women's team chasing its highest ever target and also stopping Australia after 26 victories on the trot.

''I didn't know about the record but when we came in at the break after the Australian innings, we knew that the wicket was very flat.'' She admitted that she has been working hard on her batting as both coach Ramesh Powar and captain Mithali Raj expect her to chip in with at least 15 to 20 runs every game.

Talking about dismissing Australia captain Meg Lanning, Goswami said that it's all about execution.

''It's all about execution and on some days, you can pull through and some days it doesn't work out. I am happy that I have been able to perform the role assigned to me.'' Two no balls by Goswami became a prime reason for India's loss in the second ODI On Friday. Her second no-ball was to be the final delivery of the match with Australia needing three runs. That illegitimate delivery put paid to India's chances as the eventual last ball was sent towards wide long-on for two runs by the Australians to win the second match.

Goswami spoke highly of fellow pacers Meghna Singh and Puja Vastrakar.

''Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we haven't played too many series but we have been spending a lot of time at the nets. Meghna bowled very well in all three games. Everyone has talent and it's all about delivering,'' she said. ''I am also very happy for Puja as she is a very important member of this side.'' Mithali happy to stop Australian juggernaut ============================ India captain Mithali Raj expressed happiness that Australia's 26-match winning streak was ended by her side.

''We are very happy. I was just telling the girls, Australia's winning streak started against India in India in 2018 so now we are the ones who broke that streak,'' she said. ''It's good to have some depth in the batting order. Deepti scoring runs and of course, Yastika's partnership with Shafali was very important. And Sneh Rana's cameo was very important for the team.

''I think the last game gave us confidence going into today's encounter (in terms of putting a score on the board),'' she added.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said her side had chances to win the match but could not take them at important moments. ''Credit to India. I thought they came out well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat so they deserved to win,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)