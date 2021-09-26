Left Menu

Knight Riders score 171/6 against CSK

Brief scores Kolkata Knight Riders 1716 in 20 overs Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26 Shardul Thakur 220.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:30 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders scored 171 for six against Chennai Super Kings in the their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. After his team opted to bat, Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, while useful contributions also came from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26).

India pacer Shardul Thakur was one of the best bowlers for CSK in the game, returning impressive figures of 2/20 in his quota of four overs. Josh Hazlewood also picked up two wickets, including that of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26; Shardul Thakur 2/20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

