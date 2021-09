Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against RCB, Hardik returns

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

MI's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was picked in the eleven for the first time since the resumption of IPL this season.

RCB made three changes, bringing in Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson at the expense of Navdeep Saini, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tim David. The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

