Left Menu

Cycling-France's Alaphilippe retains men's world title

Alaphilippe made the decisive move on the short climb up to the Sint Antoniusberg 17km from the line and never looked back, becoming only the seventh rider to win consecutive titles. The result capped a remarkable team effort from the French, who shook up the race throughout to wear down their opponents, notably the Belgians as odds-on favourite Wout van Aert ended up finishing empty-handed.

Reuters | Leuven | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:23 IST
Cycling-France's Alaphilippe retains men's world title
  • Country:
  • Belgium

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained his men's road race title at the cycling world championships after attacking relentlessly in the finale of the 268.3 km ride between Antwerp and Leuven on Sunday. Alaphilippe made the decisive move on the short climb up to the Sint Antoniusberg 17km from the line and never looked back, becoming only the seventh rider to win consecutive titles.

The result capped a remarkable team effort from the French, who shook up the race throughout to wear down their opponents, notably the Belgians as odds-on favourite Wout van Aert ended up finishing empty-handed. Dutchman Dylan van Baarle took second place ahead of Denmark's Michael Valgren in third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021