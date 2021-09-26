IPL 2021: Jadeja has improved his game under pressure, results are showing, says Balaji

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach L Balaji on Sunday hailed Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder helped his side register a thrilling victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly took the game away from Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday as he scored 22 runs off the 19th over as Prasidh Krishna looked on haplessly. The two-wicket win saw CSK return to the top of the table.

"One year back in Dubai, the second game against KKR, Jaddu (Jadeja) won us the game in the last year, I just recalled that game. When Ravindra Jadeja was playing, I thought he could do some magic. He has improved his game under pressure and he is showing that on the field. It is wonderful to see Jadeja coming up higher and higher in the order, his batting ability has changed over the last two years," said Balaji during a virtual post-match press conference. "In T20, anything could happen. Two wickets here and there, anything can happen. We knew that until the last ball is not bowled, anything could happen. As support staff, we were aware that we have to get it closer and closer. Our mantra is all about taking in pressure and come out positively. Every match gives you some kind of experience so it was a wonderful match to be a part of," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana scored 45 and 37 respectively as KKR posted 171/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Eoin Morgan's side was struggling at one stage but Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 26 runs of 11 balls helped KKR go past the 170-run mark. "On the field, MS takes the ball. We knew how much impact Jadeja would have when there are two right-handers or there is one right-handed batter and one left-hander. Especially in the day game, Jaddu is pretty consistent with his lines towards the stumps. He does not give a free-flowing shot to the batter. This is what happened in the last game against RCB as well," said Balaji.

"We have resources, Sam Curran has gotten well for us. Bravo did well for us in the last two games. We want to create a much bigger pool so we go into the next match stronger. I feel Bravo deserves a bit of a break and at the same time, Sam deserved the chance he got today," he added. CSK will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday in the IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)