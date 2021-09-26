Sports News Roundup: Rays clinch AL East title with victory; Tennis-Federer feels worst is behind him but not rushing return and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Usyk says heavyweight title can't compare with Olympic gold

New heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk said his stunning victory over Anthony Joshua in London on Saturday gave him less satisfaction than winning Olympic gold in the same city in 2012. Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk gave a boxing masterclass in front of 67,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, earning a unanimous points decision.

Report: Cowboys OL La'el Collins tried to bribe tester

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins is serving a five-game suspension in part for attempting to bribe one of the league's testers, ESPN is reporting. Collins, 28, was suspended on Sept. 10 without pay for violating the league's substance abuse policy. At the time, NFL Network reported that Collins was suspended for missing drug tests.

Motor racing-Hamilton goes back on top with his 100th F1 win

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 grands prix with a dramatic rain-assisted victory in Russia that sent the Mercedes driver two points clear in the championship on Sunday. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished an impressive second at Sochi's Olympic Park, after starting 20th and last due to engine penalties, thereby limiting the damage from his rival's fifth win of the season and first since July.

Boxing-'I'm no sulker and I'll get back to grind,' says Joshua after Usyk loss

Deposed heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he would not waste time sulking after his unanimous points defeat by classy Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in London on Saturday. The 31-year-old Londoner was unable to counter the superior boxing skills of Usyk as he suffered his second professional defeat to lose his WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Motor racing-Verstappen's second place like a victory for Red Bull, says Horner

Max Verstappen's second-place finish in Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix felt like a victory for the Dutchman's Red Bull squad, team principal Christian Horner said. The 23-year-old Verstappen had started last after taking on a new engine that exceeded his permitted allocation but he crossed the line behind Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton, who celebrated his 100th win, after perfectly timing his switch to intermediate tyres during a late rain shower.

Golf-Europe face 'really tall task' versus United States in Ryder Cup finale

The United States take a commanding lead into the final day of the Ryder Cup on Sunday versus a European contingent that will need to mount an historic comeback at Whistling Straits if they are to successfully defend their title. U.S. captain Steve Stricker's team raced out to an 11-5 lead after the first two days of competition and need just 3-1/2 more points from the 12 singles matches to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

MLB roundup: Rays clinch AL East title with victory

Mike Zunino popped a tiebreaking two-run homer as the Tampa Bay Rays claimed the American League East crown with a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Coupled with the New York Yankees' 5-3 comeback win over the Boston Red Sox, the victory gave the Rays their second consecutive division title and fourth overall in organizational history (2008, 2010).

Tennis-Federer feels worst is behind him but not rushing return

Roger Federer says he is "in a really good place" with his recovery from last month's knee surgery but clarified that he would not rush into returning to court. The 40-year-old Federer, who shares the men's record of 20 major titles with Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, had two knee operations in 2020 that kept him out of the tour for more than a year.

Cycling-France's Alaphilippe retains men's world title in explosive fashion

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained his men's road race title at the cycling world championships in style after attacking relentlessly in the finale, capping a remarkable team performance on Sunday. Alaphilippe made the decisive move on the short climb up to the Sint Antoniusberg 17km from the line and never looked back, becoming only the seventh rider to win consecutive titles.

Soccer-Former France international Nasri hangs up his boots

Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004. Nasri, 34, served an 18-month doping suspension from 2018, an episode that he said changed his way of seeing football.

