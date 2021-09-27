Left Menu

Soccer-Athletico overrun lacklustre Gremio 4-2 in Brazil

Pedro Rocha scored twice in the first half for Athletico and Renato Kayzer got a brace in the second. Thiago Santos and Vanderson got goals back in the second half for the visitors but Gremio were outplayed and the defeat leaves them third bottom of the Serie A table with 22 points from 20 games.

