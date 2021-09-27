Left Menu

Golf-Westwood fears he may have played his last Ryder Cup match

The 48-year-old Englishman, with his son Sam on the bag, moved ahead of Nick Faldo with his European record 47th Ryder Cup match when he beat Harris English 1UP. Westwood has been tipped as a future Team Europe captain and while that prospect appealed to him he did not know how things would play out for the next Ryder Cup in Rome in 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 08:42 IST
Golf-Westwood fears he may have played his last Ryder Cup match

Lee Westwood said he has plenty of golf left in him but that his singles victory on Sunday may have been his final Ryder Cup match after Europe were thrashed 19-9 by the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The 48-year-old Englishman, with his son Sam on the bag, moved ahead of Nick Faldo with his European record 47th Ryder Cup match when he beat Harris English 1UP.

Westwood has been tipped as a future Team Europe captain and while that prospect appealed to him he did not know how things would play out for the next Ryder Cup in Rome in 2023. "I've played in a load of Ryder Cups and been a vice captain for Thomas (Bjorn) in Paris and it's something I'd love to do," said Westwood, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 1997 and is now tied with American Phil Mickelson for the most matches overall.

"I'm going to have to sit down over the next few months and weigh everything. I still feel like I've got a lot of golf in me. "It might be the last match I've played in the Ryder Cup. I'd rather it wasn't, but I'm 49 next April, and the likelihood is it is. I got to share it with my son. Won my point."

Westwood has won the Ryder Cup seven times with Europe and while he was disappointed not to add to that tally in his 11th appearance at the biennial competition he was philosophical in defeat. "You like to win, but I guess when we're grey -- I'm already grey -- when we're all in our twilight years, we'll sit down and we may cherish more the friends we've made in the Ryder Cup than the results," Westwood said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global
4
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021