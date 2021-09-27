Left Menu

IPL 2021: Was very nervous to watch the last ball against KKR, says CSK batter Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed that he was very nervous while watching the last ball of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 27-09-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 10:42 IST
CSK opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad in action. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has revealed that he was very nervous while watching the last ball of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly took the game away from Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday as he scored 22 runs off the 19th over as Prasidh Krishna looked on haplessly. The two-wicket win saw CSK return to the top of the table.

"I was hiding behind one of our members, was very nervous to watch the last ball. When you are chasing a big total, the opening stand is crucial. We managed to do it today. Would have been better if one of us batted till the 13th over. The game wouldn't have come this closer. He (Dhoni) is very cool. everyone sitting in the dugout is used to the pressure in their international careers too," Gaikwad told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended. "So I think they are really cool and back themselves to cross the line, The last ball (didn't want to see), because if there was a Super Over. maybe I could have batted and all the nervousness could have kicked in. Obviously after every win we do have celebrations. And when we lose the atmosphere is quite chilled out and normal as well. When we win we celebrate a lot," he added.

Earlier, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana scored 45 and 37 respectively as KKR posted 171/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Eoin Morgan's side was struggling at one stage but Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 26 runs of 11 balls helped KKR go past the 170-run mark.

CSK will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday in the IPL. (ANI)

