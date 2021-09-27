Left Menu

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket: reports

PTI | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 10:52 IST
Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket: reports
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's seasoned all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his career in the white-ball formats, British media reports claimed.

Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood of his decision.

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 with five centuries and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin bowling at an average of 36.66.

Moeen, who has not played a lot of Test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, was recalled for the recent home series against India.

According to reports, he is not comfortable with the thought of staying away from family for extended periods.

He had made up his mind even before the COVID-19 protocols were shared with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the Ashes tour to Australia.

He is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Moeen will continue playing white-ball cricket for England, county cricket for Worcestershire and domestic Twenty20 tournaments. He remains a part of England's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Moeen was on the verge of becoming only the 15th player in Test history to score 3,000 runs and claim 200 wickets when the fifth Test against India was cancelled owing to COVID-19 threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021