Rashford targets return for United after international break

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 27-09-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:48 IST
Marcus Rashford is targeting a return to the Manchester United team following the upcoming international break, three months after his last competitive game — the European Championship final.

Rashford has been in recovery from a shoulder operation.

He was last seen on a football field missing a penalty for England in the shootout loss to Italy at Wembley Stadium.

"I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation," Rashford said on Twitter. "All being well, I will get the green light to join in with contact training again." He has been training since August, but it hasn't been full contact.

United plays Everton on Saturday before its players go away to play for their countries. United's first game after the international break will be a way to Leicester in the Premier League on Oct. 16. Rashford's return will add to the selection dilemmas facing United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, and often Paul Pogba competing for two places in United's four attacking spots alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

United has lost its last two games, in the English League Cup and the Premier League, 1-0 at Old Trafford. The team plays Villarreal at home in the Champions League on Wednesday.

