Soccer-Dybala and Morata ruled out of Juventus' clash with Chelsea

Juventus forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will not return from injury until after the October international break, the Italian club said on Monday, ruling the pair out of this week's games against Chelsea and Torino. Dybala scored the opening goal in a 3-2 Serie A win over Sampdoria on Sunday before limping off in tears, while Morata also needed to be replaced with an injury.

A note on Juventus website said: “Diagnostic tests were carried out this morning at J|Medical, and the results showed: For Alvaro Morata, a low-grade muscle injury of the hamstring in the right thigh. For Paulo Dybala, an elongation of the semitendinosus muscle in the left thigh. “Both will be available after the international break.”

Juve host European champions Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to local rivals Torino in the Turin Derby on Saturday. Massimiliano Allegri's side then host AS Roma when domestic football resumes on Oct. 17.

