Left Menu

Moeen Ali has done some wonderful things in Test cricket, says Joe Root

England men's Test cricket team captain Joe Root lavished praise on Moeen Ali after the all-rounder announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on Monday.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:01 IST
Moeen Ali has done some wonderful things in Test cricket, says Joe Root
England all-rounder Moeen Ali (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England men's Test cricket team captain Joe Root lavished praise on Moeen Ali after the all-rounder announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on Monday. England men's all-rounder decided to call time on his Test match career. Ali, 34, made his Test debut back in 2014 and went on to represent England in 64 Test matches. He took 195 Test wickets including 5 five-wicket hauls and scored five-Test match centuries during his career.

Root captained Moeen in 27 of his 64 Tests. "First and foremost, it goes without saying that Mo's career speaks for itself and what he has achieved," Root said during the virtual press conference organised by the PCA, as per ESPN Cricinfo. "He's done some wonderful things in Test cricket. He's been one of the great guys to play alongside. I've thoroughly enjoyed sharing that dressing room with him and we've had so many wonderful memories, on the field and off the field," he added.

The left-handed batsman is currently in the UAE, playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021