Left Menu

PCB offers PSL franchises increased share of revenue pool starting next season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council on Monday and the board has offered support to all the six franchises involved with the league.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 28-09-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 08:32 IST
PCB offers PSL franchises increased share of revenue pool starting next season
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council on Monday and the board has offered support to all the six franchises involved with the league. "As part of its commitment and resolve to assist and support the franchises so that they can continue to play their crucial role in the growth of cricket in Pakistan, the PCB has offered the following to the six franchises," said the board in its official statement.

The PCB has now offered Covid-19 relief for PSL 5 and 6 to all the franchises along with an increased share from the Central Pool of Revenue (CPR) for PSL 7-20. The board has also told the franchises that there will be a fixation of dollar rate from the coming season of the PSL.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: "Taking into the account legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchisees with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns." "The PCB expects the franchisees to accept this offer so that we can switch our focus on strengthening the PSL brand," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021